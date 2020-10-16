Shots fired inside Neiman Marcus at Lenox Square

Investigators arrested suspects in all of the other shootings at Lenox.

Four days before Christmas, a Macy’s employee was shot during an armed robbery in the mall’s parking deck. Carolyn Gilbert survived the shooting but feared for her life.

“To be robbed like this? I could have died. I could have died,” Gilbert told AJC.com in February. “I’m an aunt and godmother. I could have died, and that’s something I will have to live with the rest of my life.”

A shooting at Cobb County’s Cumberland Mall weeks before Christmas also left one person injured and led to two arrests.

Atlanta police and Simon Malls, which operates Lenox, have said the shootings are concerning and have prompted an increase in security. Police already have a mini-precinct at the mall.

