Shots fired inside Neiman Marcus at Lenox Square

Gunshots were fired inside the Neiman Marcus store at Lenox Square late Friday afternoon, Atlanta police said. But no injuries were reported.
Officers were also investigating a pedestrian robbery at the Buckhead mall that was believed to be related to shots being fired, a spokeswoman for Atlanta police said. One person was detained, according to Officer TaSheena Brown.
No further details about the incident were immediately available.
From December to March, four shootings took place outside Lenox, ending with a deadly incident March 8. That’s when investigators believe a Tennessee man was killed following a dispute over a parking space. Thuan Nguyen, 31, was shot in the head, according to police.
Four days later, Atlanta police charged 19-year-old Ricky James Lafargue with murder. But Lafargue is not in custody, according to Fulton County jail records.
Investigators arrested suspects in all of the other shootings at Lenox.
Four days before Christmas, a Macy’s employee was shot during an armed robbery in the mall’s parking deck. Carolyn Gilbert survived the shooting but feared for her life.
“To be robbed like this? I could have died. I could have died,” Gilbert told AJC.com in February. “I’m an aunt and godmother. I could have died, and that’s something I will have to live with the rest of my life.”
A shooting at Cobb County’s Cumberland Mall weeks before Christmas also left one person injured and led to two arrests.
Atlanta police and Simon Malls, which operates Lenox, have said the shootings are concerning and have prompted an increase in security. Police already have a mini-precinct at the mall.
