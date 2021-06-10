BREAKING: Friend charged with murder in deaths of Gwinnett brothers

“This person used to come to our house often, especially for Sunday dinner,” Brown told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

About two weeks ago, investigators had enough evidence to secure a warrant for Hill’s arrest, Brown said. But it took until Wednesday for the suspect to be arrested.

“It can help someone else from feeling what I’m feeling if we could get him arrested,” Brown said earlier this week.

The arrest brought her and her family some relief. They didn’t feel safe at home until earlier this week when they returned to their own beds, Brown said. She had increased the security system out of fear that the person who killed her sons would try to hurt other family members.

“We still don’t really know what set him off,” Brown said.

Hill was being held without bond Thursday at the Gwinnett jail.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.