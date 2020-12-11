BREAKING: DeKalb sheriff-elect becomes 7th COVID-19 case linked to statewide training event

Maddox said she is not experiencing any symptoms as a result of the coronavirus and is quarantining at home, according to a news release. She began her quarantine earlier this week after being informed she could have been exposed to the virus at a weekslong mandatory training course for newly elected sheriffs offered by the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association in Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain. A total of 36 sheriff-elects attended the event.

The other Georgia sheriff-elects at the conference who contracted the virus were Fulton County’s Pat Labat, Cobb County’s Craig Owens, Gwinnett County’s Keybo Taylor, Henry County’s Reginald Scandrett and an unidentified sheriff from outside of metro Atlanta. One of Taylor’s staffers also tested positive, bringing the number of positive cases to seven.