DeKalb sheriff revises language in use of force policy

“(The commission’s) input reflects a sincere concern for improving the ways our officers interact with the public and individuals in our custody in the execution of their duties,” Maddox said in the release.

In addition to the use of force change, the commission’s review resulted in additional penalties for misconduct by sheriff’s office employees. They can now be terminated for a first offense if they’re found to be untruthful or uncooperative when making a report or submitting testimony regarding an incident. They can also be fined if they fail to follow a “duty to intervene” policy in certain situations involving the use of force by other deputies.

Both the sheriff’s office and DeKalb County Police Department announced new oversight policies in the wake of George Floyd’s in-custody death in Minneapolis in May, which sparked protests across the country.

The sheriff’s office had one fatal shooting involving a suspect so far in 2020, which took place last month. Demarco Riley, a 27-year-old man wanted on a murder charge, was shot and killed by a deputy who working with the U.S. Marshals Service during an attempted arrest. Riley refused commands during a standoff, according to the GBI. The deputy has not been charged, and the GBI is investigating the use of force, which is customary for use-of-force incidents in Georgia.

Maddox has been sheriff since late last year, when she replaced Jeffrey Mann. Mann stepped down amid the battle over his law enforcement certification that followed his arrest on indecency and obstruction charges in Piedmont Park.

In August, Maddox won a runoff in the special election to fill the remainder of Mann’s term, which runs through the end of the year. The Democrat is also on ballots for Nov. 3′s general election, where she’s facing Republican Harold Dennis for the right to be DeKalb’s next full-term sheriff. The sheriff’s office runs the county’s jail, serves outstanding warrants and provides security at courthouses, among other duties.

— Staff writer Tyler Estep contributed to this article

