Gwinnett sheriff-elect tests positive for COVID-19

Taylor and a staffer both received positive test results Monday, he said. Because of the diagnosis, Taylor said he would postpone his swearing-in ceremony and all other previously scheduled engagements.

Taylor is self-quarantining and his family members have tested negative for the disease, he said in the letter. He encouraged county residents to follow public health guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has recently neared the record high number of average daily cases set over the summer. The Dec. 1 average, reflecting the past 14 days, was 466, second only to the recorded average of 530 on July 6.