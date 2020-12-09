Gwinnett sheriff-elect tests positive for COVID-19

Gwinnett County Sheriff-elect Keybo Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a letter posted to social media Tuesday evening.
Taylor and a staffer both received positive test results Monday, he said. Because of the diagnosis, Taylor said he would postpone his swearing-in ceremony and all other previously scheduled engagements.
Taylor is self-quarantining and his family members have tested negative for the disease, he said in the letter. He encouraged county residents to follow public health guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has recently neared the record high number of average daily cases set over the summer. The Dec. 1 average, reflecting the past 14 days, was 466, second only to the recorded average of 530 on July 6.
“Our collective goal is the safety of our neighbors, friends and families,” Taylor said. “Together, we can minimize the spread of the virus and have a much better 2021. I ask that each of you please continue wearing your masks, washing your hands and practicing social distancing.”
Taylor is expected to take office as Gwinnett County sheriff on Jan. 1. Sheriff Butch Conway, a Republican who has held the position for more than two decades, did not seek re-election this year. Taylor, a Democrat, defeated Chief Deputy Lou Solis, a Republican who works closely with Conway, in the November election. Taylor will be Gwinnett County’s first Black sheriff, and the first Democrat to win the seat since 1984.