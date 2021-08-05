BREAKING: Atlanta police sergeant fired after kicking detained woman

The officers were responding to reports of an armed person on Haygood Avenue in the Peoplestown neighborhood, according to a news release. The caller said a woman was walking in the area and had pointed a gun at several people.

Once the officers responded and made contact with Samuel, they “became concerned with the female’s mental health and requested Grady EMS transport her to the hospital for evaluation,” the news release said.

According to the incident report filed by Citizen, Samuel was detained after officers asked her several times to stop arguing with a neighbor. She became angry after Citizen confiscated a gun from her when she could not provide proof of ownership for the weapon. Samuel called her brother who said the gun belonged to him and was unloaded. Citizen put the gun in her squad car until Samuel’s brother could come to her apartment and provide proof of ownership.

Theodule responded to the scene after Samuel requested to speak with Citizen’s supervisor, according to the report. Samuel continued to yell at her neighbor despite the officers repeatedly asking her to calm down, ultimately detaining her when she began walking towards her neighbor.

Once Samuel was handcuffed on the ground, she began repeatedly spitting at Theodule. She spit on his pants and boots multiple times, the report said. The officers asked Samuel not to spit at them several times and, at one point, Theodule wiped spit from his boot on Samuel’s clothing. When Samuel continued to spit, Theodule kicked her in the face.

No charges were filed against Samuel, and police did not say if she was injured by the kick.

“Based on a review of all facts, it was determined Sgt. Marc Theodule’s actions violated department policy and he acted outside of APD standards and training,” Atlanta police said in Wednesday’s news release explaining the sergeant’s termination.

The investigation concluded that Citizen did not violate the department’s Duty to Intervene policy because Theodule only kicked Samuel once.

“Our expectation is that employees intervene in on-going situations whereas the kick occurred one time and then ceased,” the news release said. Police also noted that Citizen reported the incident to a supervisor shortly after it happened.

