BREAKING: 2 Atlanta officers suspended over video of woman being kicked in the head

Two Atlanta police officers have been “relieved from duty” after a video was posted to Instagram that appears to show one of them kicking a woman in the head while the other did nothing to intervene.
APD officials, including Chief Rodney Bryant, learned about the video Monday and immediately suspended the sergeant and officer involved, the department said in a news release. The statement said the actions of the two officers “appeared to fall outside our standards and training” and that the agency’s Office of Professional Standards will open an investigation.
According to the news release, the sergeant kicked a woman in the head while the lower-ranking officer stood by without taking action.
“Upon reviewing the video, the actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident,” the release said.
In addition to relieving both officers of their duties, the sergeant was placed on unpaid suspension, the release said. Further details about the other officer’s status were not provided.
Bryant will review the results of the internal investigation before determining the next steps, police said.
