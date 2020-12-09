BREAKING: Atlanta officer violated no-chase policy ahead of fatal crash

“The vehicle continued north, striking a utility pole near Juniper Street and 11th Street,” Chafee said. “Officers arrived on scene moments after the crash and observed the vehicle upside down and engulfed in flames. An occupant exited the burning vehicle with his body engulfed in flames.”

Police sprayed the man with a fire extinguisher and firefighters were able to extinguish the burning SUV.

The man, who had been driving the stolen Jaguar, was later identified by the Georgia State Patrol as 23-year-old Donte Harris. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries, police said. A woman riding in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Former police Chief Erika Shields prohibited officers from chasing vehicles in January after a series of high-speed pursuits left innocent drivers dead.

“We will rely on other techniques,” Shields said at the time. “I would rather err on the side of safety, even if it does mean temporarily not being as active in a space as I think we need to be.”

The fatal wreck remains under investigation, Chafee said Wednesday. Atlanta police are investigating the SUV theft and state troopers are investigating the crash.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news: