Man charged in Midtown hit-and-run that killed teen, baby

Shamir Lashawn Floyd, 28, was arrested in Cobb County after using a stolen credit card and giving a fake name to police, the Georgia State Patrol said in an emailed statement.

Investigators said he was the driver of a BMW coupe that fled from state troopers Sept. 30 after being clocked at 120 mph on I-75 . During the chase, Floyd exited onto 10th Street in Midtown before slamming into the side of a black Nissan Altima and two other cars that were stopped, the GSP said.