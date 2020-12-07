UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical after stolen car crashes in Midtown, police say

The Jaguar crashed on Juniper Street minutes after being reported stolen about 9:45 a.m. from the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Peachtree Center Avenue, according to Atlanta police Capt. Antonio Clay. Its driver was trying to get away from an officer who had spotted it at a nearby parking deck, he said.

“The officer noticed the vehicle turning into the parking deck, but the gate would not go up, and so the suspects in the vehicle put the vehicle in reverse, ramming the officer’s vehicle,” Clay said from the scene. “The officer did try to catch up for a minute, but the car was too far gone.”