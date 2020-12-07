UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical after stolen car crashes in Midtown, police say

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured when a stolen Jaguar SUV hit a utility pole, flipped on its roof and burst into flames in Midtown on Monday morning, police said.
The Jaguar crashed on Juniper Street minutes after being reported stolen about 9:45 a.m. from the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Peachtree Center Avenue, according to Atlanta police Capt. Antonio Clay. Its driver was trying to get away from an officer who had spotted it at a nearby parking deck, he said.
“The officer noticed the vehicle turning into the parking deck, but the gate would not go up, and so the suspects in the vehicle put the vehicle in reverse, ramming the officer’s vehicle,” Clay said from the scene. “The officer did try to catch up for a minute, but the car was too far gone.”
Moments later, Clay said police got the call about the fiery crash at Juniper and 11th streets. A witness told Channel 2 Action News he saw a passenger jump out of the car while on fire.
“The young man who was in there, he rolled out, jumped out,” Jessie Gholsten told the news station. “He was on fire head to toe.”
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. Neither victim is being identified.
Residents and businesses in the area are without power, according to Channel 2.
