BREAKING: Armed man locked in downtown hotel room with children, cops say

An armed man who fled from the scene of a fight and into a downtown Atlanta hotel room has barricaded himself inside with multiple children, police said.
Officers responded to the report of a fight between two men in the 700 block of Pollard Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. Officers from the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia State University Police Department coordinated their response after GSU officers saw that one of the men appeared to be armed, Grant said.
The armed man ran from the scene and into the Country Inn and Suites, Grant said. Officers established a perimeter around the hotel and are trying to find the suspect inside.
The room where the suspect is believed to be has children inside, Grant said. No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing, he said.
