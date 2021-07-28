BREAKING: 2nd set of remains found in Stockbridge are Locust Grove woman, coroner says

The remains belonged to 18-year-old Conteshia McCoy of Locust Grove, the Henry County Coroner’s Office confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her body was found at the same time as DeKalb County woman Mirsha Victor, 23, who was killed nearly two weeks before the discovery of the remains.

Three people have been arrested and charged with murder related to Victor’s death: Dennis Lane, Cleounsee Fisher and Ronisha Preckwinkle. Police have not said if the deaths of the two women are connected.