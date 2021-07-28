ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 2nd set of remains found in Stockbridge are Locust Grove woman, coroner says

Conteshia McCoy, 18, had been missing since mid-February. Her remains were found in Henry County near homicide victim Mirsha Victor's body.
Caption
Conteshia McCoy, 18, had been missing since mid-February. Her remains were found in Henry County near homicide victim Mirsha Victor's body.

Credit: Locust Grove Police Department

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Henry County officials have identified the second set of remains found in the woods near a Stockbridge shopping center July 20.

The remains belonged to 18-year-old Conteshia McCoy of Locust Grove, the Henry County Coroner’s Office confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her body was found at the same time as DeKalb County woman Mirsha Victor, 23, who was killed nearly two weeks before the discovery of the remains.

ExploreCellphone video led to murder charge in DeKalb woman’s death, police say

Three people have been arrested and charged with murder related to Victor’s death: Dennis Lane, Cleounsee Fisher and Ronisha Preckwinkle. Police have not said if the deaths of the two women are connected.

McCoy had been missing since mid-February, according to Locust Grove police. She left her home the evening of Feb. 13 with an unknown person in a gray sedan, according to a police flyer.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Cops: Patient arrested after firing gun at Emory Decatur Hospital staff
2
NEW DETAILS: Woman found shot to death in Gwinnett park
3
Man injured, gunman sought after shooting at Douglas County Waffle...
4
Beloved Midtown Krispy Kreme to be demolished after 2nd fire
5
Fulton authority members clash over planned audit, board powers
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top