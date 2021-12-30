Breaking: 2-year-old shot in ankle in NW Atlanta

Police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot Wednesday night in northwest Atlanta.
Officers were called to the Columbia Grove apartment complex at 1783 Johnson Road around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot in Atlanta’s West Highlands neighborhood.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, the 2-year-old victim was shot in the ankle.
The child’s condition was not clear and neither were details of what led to the shooting. No additional details were immediately available Wednesday night, the spokesperson said.
A 3-year-old boy in South Fulton suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen Dec. 22 after he found an “unsecured weapon” under a bed and shot himself, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
One day later, a 5-year-old boy was “able to get his small hands on an unsecured gun in the home,” Atlanta police said at the time. The child accidentally shot himself in the foot and had to be hospitalized, according to previous AJC reporting.
