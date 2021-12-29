Hamburger icon
BREAKING: 6-year-old, mother abducted from Cumming found safe in Mexico

Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother were believed to have been taken against their will by the girl's father. They were found in Mexico on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Credit: Cumming Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

The metro Atlanta 6-year-old and mother, who authorities said was abducted by the girl’s father, were found Wednesday in Mexico, police said.

An Amber Alert, known as a Levi’s Call in Georgia, was issued Tuesday on behalf of the Cumming Police Department. According to the GBI, 45-year-old Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas and her daughter, Rachel Zecena, were last in contact with loved ones between 5 and 6 p.m. Sunday. The girl’s father, 55-year-old Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, may have taken the two against their will after a previous domestic incident, authorities said.

Sometime Wednesday, the two and Zecena-Lopez were located safely in Mexico, according to Cumming police Chief David Marsh. The girl and her mother are back in the United States with law enforcement, and Zecena-Lopez was arrested and is awaiting extradition, he added.

“I am very thankful to the U.S. Marshals and FBI for all the hard work they put into helping track down Esperanz and Rachel and bringing them home safely,” Marsh said.

Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, and her 6-year-old daughter were thought to be traveling with the girl's father, Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, 55.

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Police received the missing persons report Monday, which started their investigation and led to the department issuing the Levi’s Call later in the day.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a missing persons advisory for Parada-Olivas and Zecena across the state. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed reports that the black Ford Focus they were traveling in was spotted going westbound on I-40 through Seligman in western Arizona.

According to Marsh, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies arrested Zecena-Lopez in August and charged him with rape and kidnapping in connection with an incident involving Parada-Olivas. Marsh said Zecena-Lopez was out on bond this weekend when he allegedly abducted his daughter and ex-wife.

Police say Zecena-Lopez cut off his ankle monitor sometime Sunday evening, and the tracking device last pinged in Cobb County. Marsh confirmed that Zecena-Lopez’s last known location before being found in Mexico was his house in Cumming, where Parada-Olivas had contact with him Sunday evening.

“She went to go pick up her daughter, and no one has seen or heard from either one of them since,” the police chief said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Investigations
