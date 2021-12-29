BREAKING: 6-year-old, mother abducted from Cumming found safe in Mexico

Police received the missing persons report Monday, which started their investigation and led to the department issuing the Levi’s Call later in the day.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a missing persons advisory for Parada-Olivas and Zecena across the state. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed reports that the black Ford Focus they were traveling in was spotted going westbound on I-40 through Seligman in western Arizona.

According to Marsh, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies arrested Zecena-Lopez in August and charged him with rape and kidnapping in connection with an incident involving Parada-Olivas. Marsh said Zecena-Lopez was out on bond this weekend when he allegedly abducted his daughter and ex-wife.

Police say Zecena-Lopez cut off his ankle monitor sometime Sunday evening, and the tracking device last pinged in Cobb County. Marsh confirmed that Zecena-Lopez’s last known location before being found in Mexico was his house in Cumming, where Parada-Olivas had contact with him Sunday evening.

“She went to go pick up her daughter, and no one has seen or heard from either one of them since,” the police chief said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.