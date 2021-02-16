1 trapped after van crashes into MARTA Mobility bus in Clayton County

At least one person became trapped in a minivan Tuesday morning after it collided with a MARTA Mobility bus outside a Clayton County shopping center.
The bus was not transporting any passengers when it crashed near the Parkwood Village center on Ga. 138 in the Riverdale area, according to a MARTA spokeswoman. The bus driver was not injured
Credit: J. SCOTT TRUBEY/SCOTT.TRUBEY@AJC.COM
Clayton County and Riverdale emergency crews responded to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. They had to free a man from inside a crumpled Chrysler Pacifica before loading him into an ambulance.
It was not known how many passengers were traveling in the Chrysler, which had severe front-end damage.
MARTA Mobility provides accessible transit service to anyone who is unable to use regular MARTA services due to disability.
We are working to learn more about the crash.
