1 trapped after van crashes into MARTA Mobility bus in Clayton County

Clayton County fire and EMS crews worked to free a man who became trapped inside a mini van after colliding with a MARTA Mobility bus Tuesday morning.
Credit: ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Clayton County | Updated 24 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

At least one person became trapped in a minivan Tuesday morning after it collided with a MARTA Mobility bus outside a Clayton County shopping center.

The bus was not transporting any passengers when it crashed near the Parkwood Village center on Ga. 138 in the Riverdale area, according to a MARTA spokeswoman. The bus driver was not injured

Credit: J. SCOTT TRUBEY/SCOTT.TRUBEY@AJC.COM

Clayton County and Riverdale emergency crews responded to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. They had to free a man from inside a crumpled Chrysler Pacifica before loading him into an ambulance.

It was not known how many passengers were traveling in the Chrysler, which had severe front-end damage.

MARTA Mobility provides accessible transit service to anyone who is unable to use regular MARTA services due to disability.

We are working to learn more about the crash.

