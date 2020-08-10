1 dead in NW Atlanta shooting

A deadly shooting investigation shut down a northwest Atlanta neighborhood for hours overnight, according to Channel 2 Action News.
A man was killed in front of a house on Norris Place, which is in the Hunter Hills neighborhood, the news station reported.
Investigators could be seen working to get a search warrant for the residence early Monday morning, according to Channel 2. A nearby church was also searched by police, but further details were not immediately available.
We’re working to learn more.
Read more of the story from Channel 2 Action News here.
In other news:
Credit: Atlanta Braves