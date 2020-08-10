Breaking News

1 dead in NW Atlanta shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A deadly shooting investigation shut down a northwest Atlanta neighborhood for hours overnight, according to Channel 2 Action News.

A man was killed in front of a house on Norris Place, which is in the Hunter Hills neighborhood, the news station reported.

Investigators could be seen working to get a search warrant for the residence early Monday morning, according to Channel 2. A nearby church was also searched by police, but further details were not immediately available.

