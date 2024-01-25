LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Wade v. Wade’

A hearing on a motion to prevent Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from giving a sworn deposition in the divorce case involving special prosecutor Nathan Wade is a focus of the most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast.
Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson convenes an emergency hearing on the request and also considers a motion to unseal Wade’s divorce file.
The 25th episode – “Wade v. Wade” – of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment,” also includes interviews of legal experts who weigh in on the allegations Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade had an improper romantic relationship and whether the DA’s office should be disqualified from the election interference case.
