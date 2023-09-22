LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘To Remove or not to Remove’

Episode 10 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast covers two hearings during which lawyers for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and three Republican electors try to remove their cases to federal court in Atlanta.
The hearings were before U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones, who recently denied former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ bid to remove his case from Fulton County Superior Court.
“To Remove or not to Remove?” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also covers an interesting pretrial ruling by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee and a motion by prosecutors asserting that six attorneys representing various defendants in the racketeering case may have conflicts of interest.
Trump Georgia case - previous coverage
