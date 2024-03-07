Breakdown Podcast

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Closings’

In the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast, a showdown of closing arguments for and against disqualifying DA Fani Willis
The latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast recaps the closing arguments as to whether DA Fani Willis' office should be disqualified from the Georgia election interference case. Here, Willis, prosecutor Daysha Young, attorney Andrew Evans and special prosecutor Nathan Wade listen at the hearing for those arguments. (Alex Slitz/AP)

A showdown of closing arguments as to whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should or should not be disqualified from the election interference case is the focus of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s most recent Breakdown podcast.

Episode 33 — “The Closings” — of Breakdown’s 10th season, “The Trump Indictment,” sets up what could be a seminal moment in the case against former President Donald Trump and 14 remaining co-defendants. That’s when Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee decides whether to remove Willis or allow the case to go forward as it has been proceeding so far.

Five defense attorneys argue Willis’ alleged conflict of interest because of her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade warrants her disqualification. Deputy Assistant District Attorney Adam Abbate, arguing with Willis sitting behind him at the prosecution table, contends there has been no proof that Willis financially benefited from the Trump case.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

