LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Closings’

A showdown of closing arguments as to whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should or should not be disqualified from the election interference case is the focus of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s most recent Breakdown podcast.

Episode 33 — “The Closings” — of Breakdown’s 10th season, “The Trump Indictment,” sets up what could be a seminal moment in the case against former President Donald Trump and 14 remaining co-defendants. That’s when Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee decides whether to remove Willis or allow the case to go forward as it has been proceeding so far.