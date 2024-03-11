Breakdown Podcast

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’

Should DA Fani Willis stay or be removed from the case? The AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast asks two legal experts to make their own closing arguments.
Judge Scott McAfee has a big decision in front of him. On the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast, two legal experts debate whether Fulton DA Fani Willis should be kept on the Georgia election interference case, or disqualified. (Alyssa Pointer/AP)

1 hour ago

Breakdown’s last episode covered the highlights of the closing arguments made by the defense and prosecution as to why Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should or should not be removed from the election interference case.

In Episode 34 — “The cases for keeping or disqualifying” — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast lets two legal experts, Norm Eisen and Andrew Fleischman, give their own closings as to why they think Willis should remain on the case or be kicked off it.

The latest episode of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also notes that Willis has picked up challengers to her reelection and that Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee also has a challenger.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

