LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’

Breakdown’s last episode covered the highlights of the closing arguments made by the defense and prosecution as to why Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should or should not be removed from the election interference case.

In Episode 34 — “The cases for keeping or disqualifying” — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast lets two legal experts, Norm Eisen and Andrew Fleischman, give their own closings as to why they think Willis should remain on the case or be kicked off it.