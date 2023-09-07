LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Architect’

The latest episode of Breakdown’s current season by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contains an exclusive interview with the lawyers for Kenneth Chesebro, one of the 19 defendants charged in the Fulton County racketeering case.

Atlanta attorneys Scott Grubman and Manny Arora make state their case as to why they believe charges should not have been brought against their client. Chesebro, a lawyer, has been described as the architect for the slates of alternate electors who cast Electoral College votes for then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 14, 2020.

“The Architect” of Breakdown’s Season 10 – “The Trump Indictment” – also includes coverage of a press conference by Gov. Brian Kemp and his thoughts about proposals to reprimand District Attorney Fani Willis for obtaining the indictment against Trump and his allies.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.