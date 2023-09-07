LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Architect’

The latest episode of Breakdown’s current season by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contains an exclusive interview with the lawyers for Kenneth Chesebro, one of the 19 defendants charged in the Fulton County racketeering case.
Atlanta attorneys Scott Grubman and Manny Arora make state their case as to why they believe charges should not have been brought against their client. Chesebro, a lawyer, has been described as the architect for the slates of alternate electors who cast Electoral College votes for then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 14, 2020.
“The Architect” of Breakdown’s Season 10 – “The Trump Indictment” – also includes coverage of a press conference by Gov. Brian Kemp and his thoughts about proposals to reprimand District Attorney Fani Willis for obtaining the indictment against Trump and his allies.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.
Trump investigations in Georgia and elsewhere - Continuing Coverage
The Trump Georgia investigation 101: What is it about?’
READ: Full Fulton County grand jury indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment - Photos, bio, charges at a glance
Who is Fani Willis, the Georgia DA prosecuting Trump
Scott McAfee: Meet the judge overseeing the case
Racketeering: Explaining the ‘criminal enterprise’ described in the indictment
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Enterprise’ - AJC Breakdown
LISTEN: Donald Trump and his allies indicted in Georgia - Politically Georgia
Watch: What is RICO? The Georgia racketeering law could be a factor
A closer look at state laws examined by Fulton DA in Trump probe
Fulton courthouse has seen its share of big cases
Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election
AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
Complete coverage of Trump and the Georgia investigation
Get the latest on the Trump indictment with the AJC’s pop-up newsletter. Every Wednesday through the proceedings, our veteran journalists guide you though these unprecedented times. Sign up
Trump indicted: How Georgia case compares to DOJ and New York probes
The Trump Indictment’ podcast from the AJC — ‘Breakdown’ Season 10
- For more background, listen to Season 9: ‘The Trump Grand Jury’
Listen: An extraordinary look inside the Georgia grand jury probe
From March: Trump Georgia grand jury heard 3rd leaked Trump call
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Georgia grand jury report recommends perjury charges
Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation
RELATED: The New York grand jury investigating Trump
A rural Georgia county caught up in Trump probe awaits answers
Can a former president be indicted? An AJC podcast explored the historic record
Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms
Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe
Gov. Brian Kemp testifies in Fulton County Trump probe
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers