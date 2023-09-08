BreakingNews
BREAKING: Judge denies Meadows’ bid to move Fulton case to fed court

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Finally, the Report’

The latest episode of the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast looks at the long-awaited report from Fulton’s special purpose grand jury

The eighth episode of Breakdown’s current season by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution digs into the long-awaited report from Fulton County’s special purpose grand jury, which spent eight months investigating Donald Trump and his allies. Learn about the 39 people who the the special grand jurors recommended face criminal charges — including one current and two former U.S. senators — and why some of them ultimately didn’t end up in District Attorney Fani Willis’ racketeering indictment.

You’ll also get an update on how long prosecutors think a criminal trial against the 19 defendants would take and hear what Willis had to say to a congressman who wants to investigate her office.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue
