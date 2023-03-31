Can a former president be indicted? An AJC podcast explored the historic record

“We have never seen a case like this in Georgia before. But this is not the first time a member of the executive branch has been in legal trouble,” AJC reporter Tamar Hallerman said. ”We’ll look at how more than 200 years of case law will come into play in this proceeding.”

The podcast tells the story of President Thomas Jefferson’s showdown with his vice president, Aaron Burr. A ruling from then Chief Justice John Marshall, allowing Burr to subpoena some of Jefferson’s papers, was cited by current Chief Justice John Roberts in connection with the Manhattan DA’s probe of Trump, AJC reporter Bill Rankin said.

The AJC podcast also recounts the time Grant was stopped for speeding in a horse-drawn carriage a few blocks from the White House.

