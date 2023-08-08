Coming Wednesday: ‘Breakdown’ Season 10: The Trump Indictment

The barricades around the Fulton County courthouse are up. Intersections are blocked off and officials in Atlanta have been warned to get ready.
For more than a year The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its award-winning podcast “Breakdown,” closely followed the special grand jury that accumulated evidence against former president Donald Trump and his allies for what happened in Georgia follow the 2020 election.
Breakdown will turn a new page on Wednesday when we release the premiere episode of Season 10: The Trump Indictment, which will focus on the criminal case.
Any day now, we are expecting a racketeering indictment against the former president, who is leading all of his GOP contenders in race for the 2024 nomination.
Overseeing the case is Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. She is an experienced prosecutor who used the state’s racketeering law to convict teachers and educators in one of the most widespread test-cheating scandals in U.S. history. She has also recruited one of the country’s top experts on RICO to join her office and almost certainly draft the Trump indictment.
Very soon we expect to see Willis’ version of events.
So to hear our in-depth report of this historic case, please follow Breakdown on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform.
Trump investigations in Georgia and elsewhere - Continuing Coverage
The Trump Grand Jury podcast from the AJC - Breakdown Season 9
Listen: An extraordinary look inside the Georgia grand jury probe
Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election
Who is Fani Willis: An indepth profile of the Georgia prosecutor
AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
DA says indictment announcement coming this summer in Trump probe
RELATED: The New York grand jury investigating Trump
Trump indicted: Comparing the Georgia and New York cases
Watch: What is RICO? In Context
Can a former president be indicted? An AJC podcast explored the historic record
What Trump’s indictment in New York means for Fulton inquiry
Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms
Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe
Gov. Brian Kemp testifies in Fulton County Trump probe
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
Key players in the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com