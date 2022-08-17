ajc logo
‘Breakdown’ Episode 8: Trump’s new legal team

Atlanta lawyer Drew Findling, nationally known for representing hip-hop superstars, has joined President Donald Trump's legal team and will defend him before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury. The eighth episode of the AJC's Breakdown podcast introduces Trump's new lawyers. (Alyssa Pointer / 2020 AJC photo)

Atlanta lawyer Drew Findling, nationally known for representing hip-hop superstars, has joined President Donald Trump's legal team and will defend him before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury. The eighth episode of the AJC's Breakdown podcast introduces Trump's new lawyers.

Breakdown Podcast
39 minutes ago
Meet the local lawyers who will defend Trump before the Fulton grand jury

Former President Donald Trump has assembled a legal team to defend him before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury that is investigating possible meddling that occurred in Georgia after the 2020 presidential election.

The eighth episode of “The Trump Grand Jury,” the ninth season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast, introduces listeners to Trump’s new attorneys.

Atlanta lawyer Drew Findling is nationally known for representing hip-hop superstars and, in the past, has been a strong critic of the former president. Jennifer Little is a former prosecutor who has helped targets of criminal probes get out of jams. And Decatur lawyer Dwight Thomas is considered to be an expert on special purpose grand juries, having represented clients before three of them.

ExploreThe latest on the Trump grand jury probe

The episode also covers former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to delay his testimony before the Fulton grand jury. And it notes that Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, learns he is a target of the investigation.

There is also a court battle waged by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to quash his material witness subpoena. His lawyers, including former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn, appeared in Atlanta before U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May to argue the senator’s case.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Rudy Giuliani posted a photo of himself on Twitter with Lauren Conlin, a New York-based television entertainment reporter. Giuliani's lawyer said that Giuliani will appear before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury on Aug. 17.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Rudy Giuliani posted a photo of himself on Twitter with Lauren Conlin, a New York-based television entertainment reporter. Giuliani's lawyer said that Giuliani will appear before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury on Aug. 17.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Rudy Giuliani posted a photo of himself on Twitter with Lauren Conlin, a New York-based television entertainment reporter. Giuliani's lawyer said that Giuliani will appear before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury on Aug. 17.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it on your computer from ajc.com.

