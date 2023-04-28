‘Breakdown’ Episode 29: Save the Date

In letters to local law enforcement, Willis said there will be a need for heightened security and preparedness due to this pending announcement. Her letters were also written in a way that it seems certain Willis will seek an indictment against former President Donald Trump.

The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast explores the ramifications of Willis’s revelations. Episode 29, “Save the Date,” of Breakdown’s ninth season, “The Trump Grand Jury,” also considers two pending court motions that could have far-reaching consequences in the case.