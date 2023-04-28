‘Breakdown’ Episode 29: Save the Date

We finally know when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will announce her charging decisions in her investigation of possible criminal meddling with the 2020 election. Even though Willis said in January those decisions were “imminent,” it hasn’t turned out that way.
In letters to local law enforcement, Willis said there will be a need for heightened security and preparedness due to this pending announcement. Her letters were also written in a way that it seems certain Willis will seek an indictment against former President Donald Trump.
The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast explores the ramifications of Willis’s revelations. Episode 29, “Save the Date,” of Breakdown’s ninth season, “The Trump Grand Jury,” also considers two pending court motions that could have far-reaching consequences in the case.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.
Trump investigations in Georgia and elsewhere - Continuing Coverage
The Trump Grand Jury podcast from the AJC - Breakdown Season 9
Listen: An extraordinary look inside the Georgia grand jury probe
Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election
Who is Fani Willis: An indepth profile of the Georgia prosecutor
AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
DA says indictment announcement coming this summer in Trump probe
RELATED: The New York grand jury investigating Trump
Trump indicted: Comparing the Georgia and New York cases
Can a former president be indicted? An AJC podcast explored the historic record
What Trump’s indictment in New York means for Fulton inquiry
Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms
Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe
Gov. Brian Kemp testifies in Fulton County Trump probe
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
Key players in the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation