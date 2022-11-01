BreakingNews
1 at large after Chamblee officer shot during foot chase in Northlake
‘Breakdown’ Episode 17: What Trump Knew

Breakdown Podcast
23 minutes ago
Could testimony from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack help Fulton prosecutors prove criminal intent?

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol produced hours of spellbinding television and its share of shocking revelations.

Legal experts say it has also presented testimony that could help Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, should she decide to press charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies for interfering with the 2020 elections.

Episode 17 – “What Trump Knew” – of Season 9 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast explores some of the testimony from the Select Committee hearings and explains why it could help prosecutors prove criminal intent.

Key witnesses have been former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr; former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson; former acting U.S. deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue; Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Alyssa Fara, former White House director of strategic communications.

This season, “The Trump Grand Jury,” is closely following the special purpose grand jury in Fulton County that is investigating what happened in Georgia in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election.

Breakdown’s latest episode also takes listeners into a South Carolina courtroom where Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, tried to ward off an out-of-state material witness subpoena seeking his testimony before the special grand jury in Atlanta.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

