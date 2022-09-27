ajc logo
X

‘Breakdown’ Episode 12: What happened in Coffee County

Breakdown Podcast
1 hour ago
Here’s how the Coffee County elections data breach happened and why state elections officials should be alarmed.

The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast takes a close look at the data breach at the Coffee County elections office which occurred one day after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Podcast hosts Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman interview Mark Niesse, the AJC’s elections and voting rights expert, in “Breakdown Bonus,” the twelfth episode of the podcast’s ninth season, “The Trump Grand Jury.”

Niesse has covered the wild developments surrounding the Coffee County data breach on Jan. 7, 2021, since news of it first surfaced. He explains how it happened, why news of it first came to light this past May and why state elections officials should be alarmed.

The Fulton County special purpose grand jury, which is investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies, has issued subpoenas to Sidney Powell and the data firm SullivanStrickler. Powell, who was once a lawyer for the Trump campaign, oversaw the breach and hired the data firm.

Niesse, who was at the Cobb County audit of absentee ballots, also recalls the unusual and sudden visit by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Meadows was told he could not go inside to see what was going on. And Niesse also discusses the state legislative hearings he covered in December 2020 when Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani testified and presented now-debunked evidence of voter fraud.

ExploreThe latest on the Trump grand jury probe

Separately, the 12th episode of “The Trump Grand Jury” also explains why the Fulton special grand jury may be interested in hearing from former Georgia congressman and House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it on your computer above.

Trump and Georgia 2020 Election - Continuing Coverage

The Trump Grand Jury podcast from the AJC - Breakdown Season 9

Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms

Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe

Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Fulton County Trump probe

Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers

Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election

Key players in the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation

Who is Fani Willis: An indepth profile of the Georgia prosecutor

AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Complete coverage of Trump and the Georgia investigation

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the 'Breakdown' podcast

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

‘Surreal day’ at Georgia Tech: Coach and AD dismissed, former player named interim coach11h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Delays remain on Downtown Connector after hourslong shutdown
1h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
19h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
1h ago

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff: Athens woman last seen in store before being found dead in NE Georgia
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mary Altaffer

‘Breakdown’ Episode 11: Will Trump be invited?
‘Breakdown’ Episode 10: Closing In
‘Breakdown’ Episode 9: The Pinball Machine
Featured

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike
15h ago
Braves celebrate World Series with White House visit and ‘plan to be back’
15h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top