‘Breakdown’ Episode 11: Will Trump be invited?

Episode 11 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury" asks whether the former president could be subpoenaed before the Fulton special purpose grand jury. (Mary Altaffer / AP)

Breakdown Podcast
13 minutes ago
What are the pros and cons of compelling the former president to testify before the Fulton special purpose grand jury?

The new episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast explores a critical question: Will Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis subpoena former President Donald Trump before the special purpose grand jury?

So far, Willis has sent out-of-state witness subpoenas to Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows; close ally Lindsey Graham, the U.S. senator from South Carolina; and his inner circle of lawyers who tried to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Episode 11 of “The Trump Grand Jury” includes interviews of criminal defense lawyers, law professors and former prosecutors who weigh the pros and cons of trying to compel the former president to come to Atlanta and testify.

Since convening in May, the special purpose grand jury has heard testimony from more than 30 witnesses in its investigation of what happened in Georgia in the weeks and months after the 2020 presidential election.

In light of recent public comments made by Trump, Episode 11 also revisits another hotly disputed presidential election: the 2000 contest between George W. Bush and Al Gore. This race, like the 2020 election, was decided long after election night and only after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Bush v. Gore.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it on your computer above.

