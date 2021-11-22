‘Breakdown’ Ep. 17: Ahmaud Arbery’s killer takes the witness stand

The 17th episode of the Eighth Season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast focuses on what happened inside the courtroom and outside of it as the trial for the McMichaels and William “Roddie” Bryan near an end. All three men are being tried for the alleged murder of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020.

Travis McMichael sits on the stand for hours on Wednesday and Thursday, first examined by one of his attorneys, Jason Sheffield, and then cross-examined by lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.