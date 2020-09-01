Bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County

In Marietta, two bicyclists were killed in separate incidents. Robert Schulz, 15, was riding his bike Aug. 26 along North Marietta Parkway when he was struck by a 2010 Nissan Maxima. The second crash occurred Monday morning on Cobb Parkway. Derrick Johnson, 49, was biking north near Gresham Road when a 2003 GMC Envoy hit him.

On Aug. 6, Elliot Johnson, 57, of Covington, was riding his bike near Flat Shoals Road when a truck struck him from behind. Four days later, Attila Christopher, 31, was killed after a tractor-trailer crashed into him in Palmetto.

It’s unclear if charges were filed in any of the four incidents.

