Bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County

A 37-year-old bicyclist was killed Monday in Forsyth County after being struck by a vehicle, authorities said.
The incident took place about 9 p.m. on Ga. 400 North just past the Big Creek Bridge, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Ashton Lindsey of Cumming was riding his bike on the far right outside lane when a white Infiniti QX60 hit him, the release said.
The driver of the Infiniti told authorities he didn’t notice Lindsey in time to avoid him. Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s unclear if the driver has been charged. The investigation is ongoing.
It was one of several fatal accidents involving bicyclists in August in metro Atlanta.
In Marietta, two bicyclists were killed in separate incidents. Robert Schulz, 15, was riding his bike Aug. 26 along North Marietta Parkway when he was struck by a 2010 Nissan Maxima. The second crash occurred Monday morning on Cobb Parkway. Derrick Johnson, 49, was biking north near Gresham Road when a 2003 GMC Envoy hit him.
On Aug. 6, Elliot Johnson, 57, of Covington, was riding his bike near Flat Shoals Road when a truck struck him from behind. Four days later, Attila Christopher, 31, was killed after a tractor-trailer crashed into him in Palmetto.
It’s unclear if charges were filed in any of the four incidents.
