Bicyclist, 57, killed after truck hits him in Covington

The truck driver told GSP troopers that the headlights of an oncoming car obstructed his view and prevented him from seeing Johnson until it was too late. According to the report, the truck carried Johnson about three car lengths before he fell to the ground. The driver of the pickup pulled over to a nearby parking lot after the crash.

Johnson was pronounced dead about 11:30 p.m. by Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis. A small red reflector was found near the bike during the crash investigation, troopers said in the report.