Bicyclist, 57, killed after truck hits him in Covington

A bicyclist was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a pickup truck in Covington.
Elliott Johnson, 57, of Covington, was riding north on Washington Street near the intersection with Flat Shoals Road around 11 p.m. when a truck traveling in the same direction hit him from behind, according to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol. Johnson, who was wearing all black, was riding in the right lane when he was struck, the report said.
The truck driver told GSP troopers that the headlights of an oncoming car obstructed his view and prevented him from seeing Johnson until it was too late. According to the report, the truck carried Johnson about three car lengths before he fell to the ground. The driver of the pickup pulled over to a nearby parking lot after the crash.
Johnson was pronounced dead about 11:30 p.m. by Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis. A small red reflector was found near the bike during the crash investigation, troopers said in the report.
No citations were given at the scene. It’s not clear if any charges will be filed in connection with the deadly incident.
