Bicyclist killed after crash involving tractor-trailer in Palmetto

Charges are pending in the case. Troopers have not released the name of the tractor-trailer’s driver or the specific charges that are pending.

This incident took place days after a Covington bicyclist was killed in a similar crash involving a truck, AJC.com previously reported.

The cyclist, identified as 57-year-old Elliott Smith, was struck from behind by a truck whose driver was unable to see him, according to troopers. The headlights of an oncoming car obstructed the driver’s view, investigators said.

It’s unclear if any charges were filed in that incident, which took place in Newton County on Thursday.

