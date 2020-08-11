Bicyclist killed after crash involving tractor-trailer in Palmetto

A 31-year-old cyclist was killed Monday evening after being involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Palmetto, authorities said.
About 8:15 p.m., state troopers and Palmetto police officers responded to the crash site, which was on Palmetto Logistics Parkway near Roosevelt Highway, the Georgia State Patrol said. Palmetto police Chief Bryan Hergesell confirmed that the GSP is handling the crash investigation.
According to troopers, Attila Christopher was riding a bicycle south on Palmetto Logistics Parkway when the incident took place. The tractor-trailer, which was also traveling south, sideswiped the bike, causing Christopher to fall.
The cyclist was then run over by the truck’s rear right wheel, the GSP said. Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charges are pending in the case. Troopers have not released the name of the tractor-trailer’s driver or the specific charges that are pending.
This incident took place days after a Covington bicyclist was killed in a similar crash involving a truck, AJC.com previously reported.
The cyclist, identified as 57-year-old Elliott Smith, was struck from behind by a truck whose driver was unable to see him, according to troopers. The headlights of an oncoming car obstructed the driver’s view, investigators said.
It’s unclear if any charges were filed in that incident, which took place in Newton County on Thursday.
