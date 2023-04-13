Beltline seeks construction firm to pave trail along Piedmont Park

Credit: Atlanta Beltline, Inc. Credit: Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Construction on segment 1 is expected to begin shortly after a firm is selected. The work includes laying down a 14-foot-wide trail of concrete and installing the necessary street connections, handrails and guardrails, storm drains, lighting, security cameras, landscaping and other path infrastructure.

The path borders Piedmont Park to the west, while the properties along its eastern side include multiple residential communities and shopping centers.

Amsterdam Walk, a 9-acre retail center, is the focus of an early-stage redevelopment plan by Portman Holdings to add housing and more density along this Beltline corridor. The developer previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the project will incorporate affordable housing and commercial spaces. In recent years, the Beltline has made significant progress toward meeting its goal of 5,600 new affordable housing units by the end of this decade.

“An expanded and connected mobility network forming a path to good-paying jobs, affordable housing and economic opportunity is our mission, especially given the growing density of the eastside corridor,” Higgs said.