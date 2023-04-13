Beltline seeks construction firm to pave trail along Piedmont Park

The Atlanta Beltline is preparing to begin work on one of the final unpaved sections of the Northeast Trail.
Beltline officials announced Tuesday they are searching for a construction firm to pave the Northeast Trail’s segment 1, which runs along Piedmont Park. Upon completion in the fall of 2024, the popular mixed-use trail will be entirely paved between I-20 and I-85, connecting several neighborhoods.
The Northeast Trail is one of the Beltline’s most heavily traveled and densely developed sections, boasting popular developments like Ponce City Market, the Junction Krog District and Midtown Promenade. Clyde Higgs, president and CEO of the Beltline, said work on the multi-use trail is picking up across the planned 22-mile loop, of which 9.3 miles is currently paved.
“Within two years, we expect to have 80 percent of the BeltLine complete or under construction,” Higgs said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to keep up our accelerated pace to deliver the Atlanta BeltLine for all Atlantans.”
The Beltline is requesting construction bids for segment 1, which will be due May 10. The 0.9-mile trail section spans from the paved path at 10th Street and Monroe Drive to Westminster Drive, where it connects to a 1.2-mile trail section that’s currently being paved.
Construction on segment 1 is expected to begin shortly after a firm is selected. The work includes laying down a 14-foot-wide trail of concrete and installing the necessary street connections, handrails and guardrails, storm drains, lighting, security cameras, landscaping and other path infrastructure.
The path borders Piedmont Park to the west, while the properties along its eastern side include multiple residential communities and shopping centers.
Amsterdam Walk, a 9-acre retail center, is the focus of an early-stage redevelopment plan by Portman Holdings to add housing and more density along this Beltline corridor. The developer previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the project will incorporate affordable housing and commercial spaces. In recent years, the Beltline has made significant progress toward meeting its goal of 5,600 new affordable housing units by the end of this decade.
“An expanded and connected mobility network forming a path to good-paying jobs, affordable housing and economic opportunity is our mission, especially given the growing density of the eastside corridor,” Higgs said.
