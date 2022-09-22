BREAKING: Beltline chooses developer for Murphy Crossing project

Combined Shape Caption City officials seek a private company to redevelop the vacant industrial property known as Murphy Crossing. The 20-acre site was once home to the state farmers' market. (Handout) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption City officials seek a private company to redevelop the vacant industrial property known as Murphy Crossing. The 20-acre site was once home to the state farmers' market. (Handout) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Murphy Crossing is one of the most coveted redevelopment opportunities south of downtown and it took several years for Beltline officials to acquire all the parcels and a public call to find a developer.

The Beltline issued its first request for proposals for the site in 2018 and later withdrew it. The agency shelved the effort blaming the pandemic, but neighborhood groups said community pushback helped scuttle it. Last year, the Beltline issued another request for proposals.

Based on the request for proposal, the plan includes an estimated 800 residential units, 150,000 square feet of office and light industrial space and 180,000 square feet of retail space.

Higgs said Culdesac’s focus on community-driven developments can meld residents’ desires with high-quality new construction and infrastructure.

“We believe the Culdesac team, which includes members of one of the very neighborhoods this project will impact, will be great stewards of the community’s desires and great partners to our Atlanta Beltline team,” Higgs said of the Tempe, Arizona-based developer.

Wave of private investment

Located less than three miles southwest of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Oakland City’s history runs deep.

The area, which was briefly its own city in the late 1800s, was annexed into Atlanta in 1910. Some of Atlanta’s oldest bungalows still stand in Oakland City and the adjacent Adair Park, West End and Capitol View neighborhoods. The southwest segment of Atlanta, once a majority white community, would become predominately Black in the middle part of the last century.

The area faced rampant real estate speculation and mortgage fraud during the housing bubble, and the neighborhoods became some of the hardest hit during the foreclosure crisis. But in recent years, speculators returned and the neighborhoods have become some of Atlanta’s most sought-after, spurred in part by the Beltline. The Murphy Crossing project and others within the one-mile radius around it have attracted $800 million worth of private investment, according to Beltline officials.

Joel Dixon, a principal at Urban Oasis Development, is among the team helping Culdesac realize its vision. Dixon, an Adair Park resident who was raised in nearby Castleberry Hill, said it’s a “watershed moment” for him to participate in reimagining his neighborhood.

“Murphy Crossing is important to my community as a model of economic inclusion, jobs, affordable housing, commercial spaces and walkable retail that has been absent for decades,” he said in the release. The development team also includes Kronberg Urbanists + Architects, LDG Consulting and T. Dallas Smith and Co.

The site is within walking distance of several other new developments. Pittsburgh Yards, a 31-acre mixed-use development, MET Atlanta’s business park and the Lee + White restaurant and brewery district all border the Beltline.

About a mile north of the Murphy Crossing tract is the Mall West End, a 50-year-old shopping center that’s seen as a focal point within the surrounding Black neighborhood. Two New York-based developers with experience delivering large projects in low-income areas are currently pursuing a plan to redevelop the mall into apartments, “necessity-based retail” and a possible hotel.

Jeff Berens, Culdesac’s co-founder and chief operating officer, said projects in that part of town need to avoid erasing the community’s character while focusing on inclusion and connectivity.

“We build mixed-use developments that embrace community, open space, and mobility, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to bring our next neighborhood to Murphy Crossing,” he said in the release.

Combined Shape Caption This is a rendering of a proposed art plaza within the Murphy Crossing by Culdesac project, which will transform a 20-acre plot along the Beltline's Westside Trail. Credit: Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.

Transit and affordability

Titled Murphy Crossing by Culdesac, the project’s preliminary vision includes apartments, co-working spaces, a grocery store and a farmers’ market in addition to restaurant and retail options.

The development team said 25% of the residential units will be designated as “permanently affordable,” while an additional 5% will be kept at below-market rent rates for the next 30 years. Affordable units are generally kept as a certain percentage of the area median income, and Murphy Crossings’ target is between 60 and 80% of that figure — meaning an individual can’t make more than $40,500 to $54,000 in today’s dollars to qualify for the units.

The project will be a mix of new construction and adaptively reusing the existing industrial buildings. Some of the retail and light industrial spaces will be offered to retail tenants at “an affordable rate,” according to the release. Specific rates were not provided.

The plan, which is set to go through multiple public meetings, will prioritize high density and transit-oriented development with a focus on pedestrian and cyclist access, the release said. The on-site farmers’ market will pay tribute to the State Farmers Market, which first took place on the property in the 1940s.

Combined Shape Caption This is a rendering of the proposed market at the Murphy Crossing by Culdesac development along the Beltline's Westside Trail. The project site used to be home to the Georgia State Farmers Market. Credit: Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.

The development team emphasized the project “is being refined based on input from the local community.”

Murphy Crossing public meetings

The first public meeting will take place Monday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. with both virtual and in-person attendance options. More information is available on beltline.org/meetings.