Bakery hiring hundreds at new DeKalb facility

Sugar Bowl Bakery, founded near San Francisco in 1984 by five immigrant brothers from Vietnam, opened a location in Tucker last September. The company is still looking to staff several of its departments. It previously said it will need about 400 employees.

The company’s expansion into Georgia was announced last year and was touted by Gov. Brian Kemp for its $37 million investment in the area. It is one of the largest minority-owned bakeries in the country, and its products are sold in stores around the world.