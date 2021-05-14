Bakery hiring hundreds at new DeKalb facility

If you’ve ever wanted to work in a large commercial bakery, overseeing thousands of brownie bites, madeleines and fritters, there’s lots of opportunity in DeKalb County.
Sugar Bowl Bakery, founded near San Francisco in 1984 by five immigrant brothers from Vietnam, opened a location in Tucker last September. The company is still looking to staff several of its departments. It previously said it will need about 400 employees.
The company’s expansion into Georgia was announced last year and was touted by Gov. Brian Kemp for its $37 million investment in the area. It is one of the largest minority-owned bakeries in the country, and its products are sold in stores around the world.
Credit: Sugar Bowl Bakery
Sugar Bowl Bakery said it “continues to prioritize the health and safety of its employees first and foremost” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. The company implemented safety guidelines such as social distancing, daily temperature monitoring and the use of face masks and shields.
The Tucker location at 3301 Montreal Industrial Way, which is just south of Northlake Mall, is hiring positions in roles related to production, sanitation, quality assurance, maintenance and its warehouse.
A company spokeswoman provided a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that said, “Sugar Bowl Bakery offers competitive wages and benefits, and its entry level positions in the area of production start at $12 and up.”
Interested candidates can download an application at sugarbowlbakery.com or send resumes to Tucker_Jobs@sugarbowlbakery.com.