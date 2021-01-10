Back in pulpit after historic election, Warnock condemns Capitol violence

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday after he used a rally near the White House to urge them to stop Congress from certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Congressional Democrats are preparing articles of impeachment, charging Trump with “incitement to insurrection.”

Warnock referred to Trump only as “the current occupant of the White House.” Other pastors on Sunday more directly criticized Trump’s role in the Capitol assault, which left five people, including a police officer, dead.

In his livestreamed sermon, the Rev. Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, said Trump knew he could not win reelection, “so they employed evangelicals to use the power of religious manipulation. He triggered white supremacists to use the power of intimidation. He rallied local principalities to invoke the power of suppression. He galvanized the entire party to use the power of collusion. He hypnotized the conservative media with the power of saturated marketing.”

“And still, none of this worked,” Bryant said. “With all of that power, Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris will still be sworn in on January 20th.”

The Rev. Jamal Bryant directly addressed the week's news in New Missionary Baptist Church's Sunday service that was livestreamed Jan. 10, 2021. (Photo via New Birth Missionary Baptist Church livestream) Credit: New Birth Missionary Baptist livestream Credit: New Birth Missionary Baptist livestream

The Rev. Andy Stanley of Alpharetta-based North Point Ministries urged leaders, as well as his congregants, to put their faith ahead of their politics.

In his Jan. 10, 2021, sermon, the Rev. Andy Stanley of Alpharetta-based North Point Ministries urged leaders, as well as his congregants, to put their faith ahead of their politics. (File photo)

“The ‘Christians’ who stormed the U.S. Capitol building clearly failed to do that,” Stanley said. “And the pastors and Christian leaders who’ve joined with politicians on either side in the demonization of people on the other side or other party, regardless of which party they’re demonizing, they have failed that test as well.”

At Ebenezer, Warnock invoked the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who once stood in the same pulpit, as he called for an end to violence and hatred. The coronavirus pandemic, Warnock said, has shown the need for unity against a common enemy.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock delivered his first Sunday sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Jan. 10, 2021, since winning the runoff election for the U.S. Senate days earlier. (Photo from Ebenezer Baptist's pubic livestream)

“We are all we’ve got,” he said. “We have to resist the language of violence and fear and bigotry.”

“Do we want to be a more hateful, divided nation, or do we want to build the ‘beloved community’?” Warnock said, referring to King’s vision of a society free of racism and poverty. “I vote for the beloved community.”

