Avondale Estates wins award for community relations efforts with town green

Presented by Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Morning Edition Host Leah Fleming, Communication Manager Rebecca Long and Assistant City Manager Shannon Powell received the award that focuses on the efforts of the city to increase public engagement in the process of planning the park for the new Town Green. From online surveys with more response than any other in the City’s history to assess the needs and wants for the park area to livestreamed meetings and Q&A sessions, the engagement portion of the park planning process drew large crowds and featured a variety of ways for stakeholders to connect and participate. When COVID-19 hit, the efforts were quickly revamped to include digital only tactics.

Avondale Estates was the only city government named as a winner this year. Additionally, the City of Avondale Estates was one of only a few honorees not to utilize a firm for such work.