Authorities work to contain bird flu at Henry animal sanctuary

He said he could not confirm whether additional birds would be culled at the site.

According to USDA data, bird flu has affected more than 400 backyard and commercial flocks across 39 states this year. There have also been more than 2,100 detections in wild birds in the U.S. so far in 2022.

In June, the state Department of Agriculture announced that the highly contagious variant had been detected in a domestic flock in rural Toombs County. A total of 490 birds died or were euthanized in that case, which at the time was the first outbreak of 2022 in a Georgia backyard flock.

The virus has also been detected in wild birds, including three dead bald eagles back in April along the Georgia coast.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says HPAI poses little risk to humans and infections are rare. One case was reported earlier this year in Colorado in a patient involved in culling birds suspected to be infected with the virus. Human infections have also occurred in other countries, typically after long periods of unprotected contact with infected birds, the CDC says.

Georgia’s commercial poultry industry has not reported any cases connected to this outbreak.

