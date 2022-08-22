BreakingNews
Authorities work to contain bird flu at Henry animal sanctuary
Authorities work to contain bird flu at Henry animal sanctuary

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, that federal scientists have confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avan Influenza in several state wildbird species, including the black vulture. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, that federal scientists have confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avan Influenza in several state wildbird species, including the black vulture. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Cases at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary are the latest cluster during what has been an active year for the virus nationwide

A number of birds have been killed in an outbreak of bird flu at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, south of Atlanta, state officials confirmed Monday, the latest cases in Georgia during what has been an active season for the virus nationwide.

Bo Warren, the policy director for the Georgia Department of Agriculture, confirmed that multiple black vultures have been found dead at the Noah’s Ark in Henry County and that the H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is the suspected culprit.

Warren said he could not yet confirm the number of deceased birds on site. But a press release issued by state Sen. Emanuel Jones (D-Ellenwood) said that 700 vultures had been found dead so far.

A request for comment from Noah’s Ark was not immediately returned, but a post from the sanctuary on its Facebook page said the park would remain closed from Tuesday, Aug. 23 to Saturday, August 27.

Warren said that a quarantine has been instituted in a six-mile radius around Noah’s Ark to limit the spread, and said the agency is working with partners at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and federal agencies to assess the extent of the outbreak and determine next steps.

He said he could not confirm whether additional birds would be culled at the site.

According to USDA data, bird flu has affected more than 400 backyard and commercial flocks across 39 states this year. There have also been more than 2,100 detections in wild birds in the U.S. so far in 2022.

In June, the state Department of Agriculture announced that the highly contagious variant had been detected in a domestic flock in rural Toombs County. A total of 490 birds died or were euthanized in that case, which at the time was the first outbreak of 2022 in a Georgia backyard flock.

The virus has also been detected in wild birds, including three dead bald eagles back in April along the Georgia coast.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says HPAI poses little risk to humans and infections are rare. One case was reported earlier this year in Colorado in a patient involved in culling birds suspected to be infected with the virus. Human infections have also occurred in other countries, typically after long periods of unprotected contact with infected birds, the CDC says.

Georgia’s commercial poultry industry has not reported any cases connected to this outbreak.

- This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Drew Kann on twitter
