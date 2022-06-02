Bird flu detected in Georgia backyard flock, agency says

Still, the virus could inflict enormous pain on the industry and the state economy if it manages to infect commercial flocks. Georgia is the country’s top producer of broiler chickens and its poultry industry is worth an estimated $28 billion, Black said. That’s nearly equivalent to the entire state budget that was approved by the General Assembly earlier this year.

To keep the virus from jumping to commercial birds, experts called on flock owners to be vigilant about reporting suspected cases and maintaining biosecurity protocols for those entering and exiting poultry farms.

“It’s very important to realize that several species of wildlife are carrying this virus and shedding it, which means that we have to assume that it’s in the environment and around the chicken houses,” said Louise Zavala executive director of the Georgia Poultry Laboratory.

Zavala also said that a round of surveillance testing has been conducted on all commercial poultry farms within a 10 kilometer radius of the affected flock. So far, that testing has not turned up any more positive results, but more testing is planned, Zavala said.

To prevent further spread, state officials also said they will leave in effect until further notice a suspension of poultry exhibitions, shows, and swaps that was issued by the state veterinarian’s office on Feb. 16.

“The message to the producers throughout the poultry industry and backyard flock owners is that there is no such thing as a day off when it comes to biosecurity,” Black said.

Symptoms of HPAI in birds include lethargy, tremors and seizures. Officials say that sick birds should not be handled and all suspected infections should be reported to the state’s Avian Influenza Hotline at 770-766-6850.