Authorities capture man accused of shooting at Coweta deputies

A man accused of shooting at Coweta County deputies was apprehended Friday, authorities said.
The U.S. Marshals Service had been looking for Tommy Hill, 34, since the incident Monday morning. According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Hill fired at deputies after they encountered him walking in the woods near Boy Scout Road and Ga. 34.
The deputies had been called to the area about 4 a.m. Monday to investigate a dispute. Emergency dispatchers told them one of the people involved, identified as Hill, had warrants for his arrest out of Heard County relating to a Nov. 29 aggravated assault that sent a man to a hospital.
When the deputies arrived, they did not find Hill immediately, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. They encountered him walking on a wooded path, and he fired at least one shot toward them before running away, according to the agency.
The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone was injured. A vehicle reported stolen out of Carroll County was also recovered from the scene.
No details about his capture were immediately released Friday.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.