Authorities capture man accused of shooting at Coweta deputies

The U.S. Marshals Service had been looking for Tommy Hill, 34, since the incident Monday morning. According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Hill fired at deputies after they encountered him walking in the woods near Boy Scout Road and Ga. 34.

The deputies had been called to the area about 4 a.m. Monday to investigate a dispute. Emergency dispatchers told them one of the people involved, identified as Hill, had warrants for his arrest out of Heard County relating to a Nov. 29 aggravated assault that sent a man to a hospital.