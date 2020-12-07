X

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought after shooting man, firing at Coweta deputy

Tommy Hill was spotted in Coweta County on Monday.
Tommy Hill was spotted in Coweta County on Monday.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

News | 1 hour ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An “armed and dangerous” man is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service after he reportedly shot at a Georgia deputy Monday morning.

Tommy Hill, 34, is also sought on an aggravated assault charge in connection with another shooting that happened late last month, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Investigators in Heard County said Hill shot a man during an argument on Ga. 34 on Nov. 29, the news station reported. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hill has been on the run since the shooting, Channel 2 reported. On Monday, he was spotted in Coweta County and reportedly shot at a deputy.

Investigators believe Hill is still armed. They are looking for him in the area of Ga. 34, Boy Scout Road and Ware Road, the Coweta sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said anyone who spots Hill should not approach him. Instead, anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Coweta sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.

Read the full story from Channel 2 Action News here.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.