‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought after shooting man, firing at Coweta deputy

An “armed and dangerous” man is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service after he reportedly shot at a Georgia deputy Monday morning.
Tommy Hill, 34, is also sought on an aggravated assault charge in connection with another shooting that happened late last month, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Investigators in Heard County said Hill shot a man during an argument on Ga. 34 on Nov. 29, the news station reported. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hill has been on the run since the shooting, Channel 2 reported. On Monday, he was spotted in Coweta County and reportedly shot at a deputy.
Investigators believe Hill is still armed. They are looking for him in the area of Ga. 34, Boy Scout Road and Ware Road, the Coweta sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies said anyone who spots Hill should not approach him. Instead, anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Coweta sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.