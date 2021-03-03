Atlanta police release video of 2 suspected in shooting outside strip club

Andrew Trotter, 41, suffered multiple wounds as shots were fired in the parking lot while he walked to his car, Brown said. Trotter was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries.

The video released by Atlanta police shows a black Hyundai Santa Fe pulling up to the front of Shayk’s and backing into a parking spot. Both suspects can be seen walking from the car to the entrance of the club. The second suspect shown in the video, who appears to have long hair and a beard, shakes hands with someone inside.