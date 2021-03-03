Atlanta police release video of 2 suspected in shooting outside strip club

Police have released security video of two men suspected in a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta strip club and are requesting help from the public in identifying them.
The shooting happened Feb. 24 about 1:15 a.m. outside of Shayk’s, an adult entertainment lounge on Empire Boulevard, police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.
Andrew Trotter, 41, suffered multiple wounds as shots were fired in the parking lot while he walked to his car, Brown said. Trotter was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries.
The video released by Atlanta police shows a black Hyundai Santa Fe pulling up to the front of Shayk’s and backing into a parking spot. Both suspects can be seen walking from the car to the entrance of the club. The second suspect shown in the video, who appears to have long hair and a beard, shakes hands with someone inside.
Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to submit tips to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.