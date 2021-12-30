Clayton County homicides up 40% in 2021 compared to last year

Atlanta also has seen an increase in homicides this year, though not near a record. Atlanta Police have investigated 156 homicides in 2021, a department spokesman said Wednesday, one killing fewer than last year’s total.

Aggravated assaults also rose 22%, increasing from 1,056 in 2020 to 1,291 this year. Robberies, however, fell from 325 in 2020 to 248 in 2021, a 24% decrease.

Among those killed in Clayton County was Henry Laxson, a field training officer with the Clayton County Police Department. Laxson was shot while trying to help a victim of a shooting at a home in Rex in late November.

Arthur Allen Gilliam is alleged to have fatally shot Laxson and killed two others at the Rex home before he was shot and killed by Clayton Police.

Other homicides this year include the shooting death of a woman outside a gas station in Riverdale this past Sunday and the death in October of Cameron Bell Palmer after a domestic dispute in Forest Park.

Police said Palmer and Jalessia A. Brown got into a heated argument, which ended when Brown allegedly shot and stabbed Palmer. Brown, who fled the scene, was later charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, Clayton County police said.

Staff writer Shaddi Abusaid contributed to this report.