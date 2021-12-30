Hamburger icon
Clayton County homicides up 40% in 2021 compared to last year

Flowers adorn a Clayton County police vehicle in December after the death of Henry Laxson, a Clayton field training officer killed in the line of duty. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Flowers adorn a Clayton County police vehicle in December after the death of Henry Laxson, a Clayton field training officer killed in the line of duty. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Homicides in Clayton County went up 40% in 2021 compared to the same period last year, newly released statistics from the Clayton County Police Department show.

At least 52 people died from homicide in 2021 as of Wednesday afternoon, a record for one year, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said. Last year 37 people died from homicide.

Most of those killed in 2021 were the result of a domestic dispute or an argument between people who knew each other, Roberts said.

“Sixty-two percent of our homicides have a domestic relationship attached to them, either friendship or acquaintances, things of that nature,” he said. “Persons who are known to each other are involved in the majority of the homicides that we had this year.”

Clayton County’s homicide milestone comes as 2021 was either the deadliest year on record or one of the deadliest for cities across the nation. Philadelphia, Kansas City, Oakland, Austin, Louisville, and Albuquerque, N.M., are among U.S. cities that either recorded their deadliest year for homicides or close to it.

Atlanta also has seen an increase in homicides this year, though not near a record. Atlanta Police have investigated 156 homicides in 2021, a department spokesman said Wednesday, one killing fewer than last year’s total.

Aggravated assaults also rose 22%, increasing from 1,056 in 2020 to 1,291 this year. Robberies, however, fell from 325 in 2020 to 248 in 2021, a 24% decrease.

Among those killed in Clayton County was Henry Laxson, a field training officer with the Clayton County Police Department. Laxson was shot while trying to help a victim of a shooting at a home in Rex in late November.

Arthur Allen Gilliam is alleged to have fatally shot Laxson and killed two others at the Rex home before he was shot and killed by Clayton Police.

Other homicides this year include the shooting death of a woman outside a gas station in Riverdale this past Sunday and the death in October of Cameron Bell Palmer after a domestic dispute in Forest Park.

Police said Palmer and Jalessia A. Brown got into a heated argument, which ended when Brown allegedly shot and stabbed Palmer. Brown, who fled the scene, was later charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, Clayton County police said.

Staff writer Shaddi Abusaid contributed to this report.

