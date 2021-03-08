World War II bomber to take flight in Lawrenceville

Chapter 690 of the Experimental Aircraft Association, an international organization of aviation enthusiasts, will host a historic Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft March 15-21 at the Gwinnett County Airport at Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville.

Part of the association’s Aluminum Overcast tour, the public can schedule flights on the airplane March 19-21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Ground tours of the aircraft will not be available due to lack of space needed for social distancing.