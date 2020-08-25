Woman in DeKalb County infected with West Nile virus

A woman in DeKalb County has tested positive for West Nile virus, the state’s second confirmed case of the year, officials said.
The woman, who is in her 60s, lives in the East Lake Terrace area in unincorporated DeKalb, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Board of Health.
It is at least the second human case in the state in 2020; a person in Dougherty County tested positive about two weeks ago, state Department of Public Health spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said.
“Currently, no additional information is available, as the investigation is still ongoing,” the health board said.
Health officials said earlier this month that at least five mosquitoes that were trapped in DeKalb County tested positive for the virus. Last year, one human case of West Nile virus was confirmed in DeKalb.
Most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms, though some can get a fever, headache, body aches or joint pains.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the DeKalb Board of Health will not perform its usual door-to-door canvass of the affected areas. Officials have begun using larvicide, which inhibits the growth of mosquito larvae, in low-lying areas and storm drains.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is no scientific evidence that suggests COVID-19 can be spread by mosquitoes.
But the similarity in symptoms “underscore the importance of having symptoms evaluated by a medical professional, particularly if you’ve recently spent an extended amount of time outdoors without wearing insect repellent,” the health board said.
The Board of Health urged residents to take several precautions to prevent the spread of West Nile virus, including eliminating standing water near your home and trimming your yard.