Woman in DeKalb County infected with West Nile virus

Most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms, though some can get a fever, headache, body aches or joint pains.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the DeKalb Board of Health will not perform its usual door-to-door canvass of the affected areas. Officials have begun using larvicide, which inhibits the growth of mosquito larvae, in low-lying areas and storm drains.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is no scientific evidence that suggests COVID-19 can be spread by mosquitoes.

But the similarity in symptoms “underscore the importance of having symptoms evaluated by a medical professional, particularly if you’ve recently spent an extended amount of time outdoors without wearing insect repellent,” the health board said.

The Board of Health urged residents to take several precautions to prevent the spread of West Nile virus, including eliminating standing water near your home and trimming your yard.

