DeKalb officials detect West Nile virus in 5 locations

At least five mosquitoes that were trapped in DeKalb County have tested positive for West Nile virus, the first cases of the year, health officials said.
So far this year, there have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in DeKalb, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Board of Health on Monday.
The health board initially said three locations in DeKalb trapped virus-positive mosquitoes: Brookhaven, Chamblee and the Redan area in unincorporated DeKalb County. On Tuesday, Board of Health spokesman Eric Nickens said two more spots had detected the virus: In Tucker and south DeKalb, near the South River.
The news comes as the state and nation grapples with another harmful virus. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the DeKalb Board of Health will not perform its usual door-to-door canvas of the affected areas. Officials have begun using insecticide in low-lying areas and storm drains.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is no scientific evidence that suggests COVID-19 can be spread by mosquitoes.
The health board urged residents to take several precautions to prevent the spread of West Nile virus, including eliminating standing water near your home and trimming your yard.