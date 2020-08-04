DeKalb officials detect West Nile virus in 5 locations

So far this year, there have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in DeKalb, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Board of Health on Monday.

The health board initially said three locations in DeKalb trapped virus-positive mosquitoes: Brookhaven, Chamblee and the Redan area in unincorporated DeKalb County. On Tuesday, Board of Health spokesman Eric Nickens said two more spots had detected the virus: In Tucker and south DeKalb, near the South River.