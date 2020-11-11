DeKalb County moves up election certification meeting

DeKalb County now plans to certify its Nov. 3 election results on Thursday afternoon, a day earlier than originally scheduled.
Officials said the move will allow the county to turn its focus to the statewide hand recount of the presidential race that has now been ordered by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
DeKalb’s rescheduled election board meeting will now take place at 1 p.m. Thursday. It will be conducted via Zoom and the public can watch on DeKalb County TV’s UStream channel.
Public comment can also be submitted by sending an email of one page or less to electionspubliccmnt@dekalbcountyga.gov. Emails must be received between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday and include the commenter’s first and last name and address.
Current, unofficial tallies put Democrat Joe Biden about 14,000 votes ahead of Donald Trump in the race for Georgia’s electoral college votes. The more than 370,000 DeKalb County voters who cast ballots overwhelmingly supported Biden, who was declared president-elect over the weekend.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, 98 of Georgia’s 159 counties had already certified their election results by Wednesday afternoon. DeKalb was among several major metro Atlanta counties that had not yet done so, with others including Clayton, Cobb, Fayette and Fulton.
Fulton, Georgia’s most populous county, was scheduled to certify on Friday. A county spokesperson said that was still the plan as of Wednesday afternoon.