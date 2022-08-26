BreakingNews
Justice Dept. releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
With laundry machine down, Fulton animal shelter needs towels

Fulton County animal shelter employees are having trouble doing laundry and are asking the public for help.

Shelter staff are waiting on a part to fix their machine, according to a Facebook post from the county on Thursday, but that hasn’t stopped cats and dogs from needing fresh towels.

“If you are able to come and collect some dirty laundry to wash and dry off site we would be most appreciative!” the post reads. “Alternatively, if you can donate new towels they can be dropped off at our facility as well!”

The existing 1978 shelter building sometimes holds eight dogs in a single kennel, far beyond what it was built to handle. Fulton commissioners unanimously voted to construct a new center in May 2019 — about that time commission chairman Robb Pitts described the shelter as looking “like a third- or fourth-world facility.”

The Fulton County Commission ceremonially broke ground on a $38 million, 58,000-square-foot new shelter late last year. The building is expected to hold 340 dogs and 90 cats near Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

