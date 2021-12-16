ajc logo
X

Fulton breaks ground on $38M animal shelter site

Some dogs share kennels in the main building. Fulton County proposes to build the largest animal shelter in the state (and one of the largest in the country). Their existing shelter, built in the ’70s, is overcrowded and needs renovations. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com
Caption
Some dogs share kennels in the main building. Fulton County proposes to build the largest animal shelter in the state (and one of the largest in the country). Their existing shelter, built in the ’70s, is overcrowded and needs renovations. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

The humans of the Fulton County Commission ceremonially broke ground Thursday for a $38 million animal shelter that will provide humane care to the county’s furry, winged and hooved residents.

The existing 1978 building has been overcrowded and in disrepair for years. Sometimes eight dogs pack a single a kennel. And the building wasn’t designed to house cats, so they are stacked in a separate trailer.

The 58,000-square-foot new shelter will triple the county’s current capacity and hold 340 dogs along with 90 cats, said Fulton’s project head Bill Mason. A pasture and barn will house livestock from animal abuse cases and unfit homes.

Caption
Fulton County Commission and staff ceremonially broke ground Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 on the spot of a $38 million animal shelter that will provide more humane care. (Ben Brasch/AJC)

Credit: Ben Brasch

Fulton County Commission and staff ceremonially broke ground Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 on the spot of a $38 million animal shelter that will provide more humane care. (Ben Brasch/AJC)
Caption
Fulton County Commission and staff ceremonially broke ground Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 on the spot of a $38 million animal shelter that will provide more humane care. (Ben Brasch/AJC)

Credit: Ben Brasch

Credit: Ben Brasch

“This is a massive improvement,” said Matt Kraczon, who runs business development for the shelter’s design firm PGAL. The new shelter should open in about a year and last the county about 40 years, he said.

Fulton is funding this project using Fulton County Urban Redevelopment Authority bond dollars.

Commissioners on Wednesday approved the fourth and final $3.6 million option to have LifeLine Animal Project continue to manage county animal services for Fulton through Dec. 31, 2022. Like they do in DeKalb, the organization often holds free adoption events to clear Fulton’s shelters.

ExploreFulton OKs $3.6M contract with animal shelter manager

Around when commissioners unanimously voted to construct a new center in May 2019, commission chairman Robb Pitts described the shelter as looking “like a third- or fourth-world facility.”

On Thursday, he said the new animal center should spur development along Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

County manager Dick Anderson said the shelter will be joined by a roughly $15 million public safety training center, both near the Fulton County Executive Airport — which is preparing for its own $100 million overhaul.

The county has also purchased five hotels that were hotbeds for crime along with a gas station and a convenience store with hopes of private development, he said.

Caption
Both shelters are at max capacity.

About the Author

ajc.com

Ben Brasch
Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Dec. 16)
1h ago
Georgia weather: Which counties have recorded the most tornadoes?
1h ago
Atlanta begins to add 10,000 streetlights throughout the city to reduce crime
5h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top