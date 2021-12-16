Fulton breaks ground on $38M animal shelter site

Fulton is funding this project using Fulton County Urban Redevelopment Authority bond dollars.

Commissioners on Wednesday approved the fourth and final $3.6 million option to have LifeLine Animal Project continue to manage county animal services for Fulton through Dec. 31, 2022. Like they do in DeKalb, the organization often holds free adoption events to clear Fulton’s shelters.

Around when commissioners unanimously voted to construct a new center in May 2019, commission chairman Robb Pitts described the shelter as looking “like a third- or fourth-world facility.”

On Thursday, he said the new animal center should spur development along Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

County manager Dick Anderson said the shelter will be joined by a roughly $15 million public safety training center, both near the Fulton County Executive Airport — which is preparing for its own $100 million overhaul.

The county has also purchased five hotels that were hotbeds for crime along with a gas station and a convenience store with hopes of private development, he said.